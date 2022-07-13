1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.80.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $390.94 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

