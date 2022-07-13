1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in CME Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 20,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $203.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.67. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

