Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Purchases Shares of 1,705 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

