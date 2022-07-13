1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 442.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 166,817 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,776,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after purchasing an additional 100,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

