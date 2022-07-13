Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,686,000 after acquiring an additional 129,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

WTRG stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

