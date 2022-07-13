1900 Wealth Management LLC Invests $421,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,457 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.