Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.29.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.72.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.