1,100 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.