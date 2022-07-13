Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $101,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

T opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.