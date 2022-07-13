CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $31,949,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD opened at $174.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.75 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,518 shares of company stock valued at $19,906,556 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

