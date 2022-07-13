Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

NTRS opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.59. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

