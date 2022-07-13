Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $27,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $199.56 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

