Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $269.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

