Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 68,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,576,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after purchasing an additional 249,421 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 339,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

