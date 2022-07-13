Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.50 and last traded at $121.50. Approximately 32,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 635,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.51.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $77,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $74,019,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after buying an additional 308,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,425,000 after buying an additional 256,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

