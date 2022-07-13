Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.88

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

