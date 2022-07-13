Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.88

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.
Babcock International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock International Group (BCKIY)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.