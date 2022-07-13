Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.17

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 49831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 92.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

