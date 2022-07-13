CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.52. Approximately 8,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 716,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,178.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,128 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

