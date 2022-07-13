Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price fell 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.12. 226,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,970,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.
Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.31.
In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
