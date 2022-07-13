Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price fell 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.12. 226,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,970,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

