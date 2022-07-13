PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 7th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

