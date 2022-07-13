MetLife, Inc. (MET) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MetLife to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of MET opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MetLife by 50.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 839,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after buying an additional 281,696 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 68.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after buying an additional 215,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

