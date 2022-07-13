Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,403,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,291,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,278,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,537,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

