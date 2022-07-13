Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $370,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,603,000 after acquiring an additional 304,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

KEY stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

