Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 13,950 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Outfront Media worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 154,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

