Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Air Lease worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

