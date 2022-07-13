Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

SHO opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

