Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $26,000 in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

