iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,307,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 101,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,970 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $209.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

