GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Increased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GSK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

