Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

CPRT opened at $111.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

