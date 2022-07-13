Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1,845.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 45,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.64. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

