Comerica Bank Has $10.88 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 413,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Moody’s by 20.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $275.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.10 and its 200 day moving average is $318.30.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

