Comerica Bank Buys 2,208 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

NEM stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.