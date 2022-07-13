Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after purchasing an additional 99,525 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,493 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 815,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 139,891 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.33 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

