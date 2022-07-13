Comerica Bank Sells 6,854 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Comerica worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

NYSE:CMA opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

