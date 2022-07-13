Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VLUE stock opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average of $102.49.

