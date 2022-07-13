Comerica Bank Has $11.69 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,687,000 after buying an additional 155,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

