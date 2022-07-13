Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,611,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

