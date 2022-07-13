Comerica Bank Sells 26,807 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,807 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $768,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.