Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,023,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after buying an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after buying an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $202,421,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

