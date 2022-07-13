Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

