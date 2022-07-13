Greenleaf Trust Has $660,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.32.

Shares of STX opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

