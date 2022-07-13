Greenleaf Trust Purchases 650 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.10) to €51.30 ($51.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.03.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.