Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $231.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.83 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.24.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $253.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

