Comerica Bank Sells 6,041 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 229,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,888,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 778,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,346,000 after buying an additional 77,197 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,273,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

