Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $328,743,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Generac by 1,075.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after buying an additional 145,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after buying an additional 135,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $219.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.84. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.14.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.