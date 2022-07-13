Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.