Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

SYK opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.85 and a 200 day moving average of $245.02. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

