Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,992 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,533 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $93.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

