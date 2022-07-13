Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $291.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.